Cariboo Chilcotin MLA appointed rural development opposition critic

Newly-elected Lorne Doerkson said it will be an honour to work for all rural consituents

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson (right) with his partner Shelley Wiese participated in an BC Liberals Caucus virtual oath ceremony Friday, Nov. 27. Doerkson was appointed opposition critic of rural development by interim leader Shirley Bond. (Photo submitted)

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson has been named the BC Liberals official critic for rural development.

“I consider it an honour and a privilege to work on behalf of not only Cariboo-Chilcotin but all of rural British Columbia to help strengthen and diversify our economy and help people through not only the pandemic, but also the devastating downturn in forestry over the past few years,” Doerkson said.

Doerkson, who is new to politics, praised Barnett for doing a tremendous job as the first minister for rural development and said he knows there are lots of opportunity out there as long as people get the support they need.

Interim opposition leader Shirley Bond described Doerkson as a new MLA who is highly determined to defend and promote communities that have been hit hard in recent years.

“I’m proud to work with such a talented team of passionate MLAs who will use their diverse skills and experience to ask tough questions, raise important issues, and work hard on behalf of their constituents,” added Bond.

Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes was appointed advanced education, skills training critic in the BC Liberals.

Doerkson attended a BC Liberals caucus virtual oath ceremony on Friday, Nov. 27.

