Cariboo Chilcotin health region sees 16 more positive COVID-19 cases

Interior Health says 313 people have recovered since Jan. 1

Interior Health Authority in its Friday, Feb. 5 update said 16 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 since, bringing the total number to 391 since Jan. 1, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

There have been another 16 people test positive for COVID-19 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, Interior Health Authority (IH) confirmed Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

The increase is from that last report IH gave on Feb. 2 and brings the total number of positive cases since Jan. 1 to 391.

Currently 78 people actively have the virus and are in self-isolation.

Interior Health noted since the cluster was first declared that 313 people have recovered, noting COVID-19 continues to circulate in Williams Lake and all communities throughout the Interior.

Most of the transmission related to the community cluster in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region has occurred at recent social events and gatherings.

Read more: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

Interior Health stated it is thankful for the ongoing support of local First Nations Chiefs, elected officials, and community leaders as they support the community together.

Residents are reminded that to book an appointment online to go through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form or call the COVID-19 test booking line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking your test.

Earlier Friday, public health officials extended the COVID-19 gathering restrictions until the end of February.

Read more: B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune