Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)Arctic air is forecast to envelop the Nanaimo area in the coming days, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin file)

A special weather statement is in effect for much of the province, including the Cariboo, Central Coast and Stuart – Neckako region, due to plummeting temperatures.

Environment Canada issued the statement Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2:09 p.m., warning that temperatures over Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while coastal areas will be five to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this winter.

The cold Arctic air will be in place throughout the province by Monday, and persist for the remainder of the week.

Nighttime temperatures in the Vanderhoof region will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 but the overnight windchill will be -39C. The cold will bottom out Monday, Feb. 8, at -29C, with -27C expected Tuesday and Wednesday night and -25C Thursday night. Monday’s daytime high will only rise to -22C.

In the Cariboo, the overnight temperatures will be coldest mid-week, with Quesnel and Williams Lake reaching only -21C for a daytime high Tuesday, and hitting -30C Wednesday night. 100 Mile House is expected to be coldest Tuesday night at -28C.

In the Chilcotin, Puntzi Mountain is expected to reach -34C and -31C overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the Central Coast, Bella Coola will reach -17C Wednesday night.

Read More: Snowfall warning for Williams Lake delivers, colder temperatures in the forecast

editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune