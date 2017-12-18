Carey’s Positive Electronics and generous shoppers help local seniors

Carey’s Positive Electronics is helping Burns Lake seniors have a brighter Christmas again this year with their ‘Christmas for our seniors’ program. The store has asked local seniors what they would like for Christmas, and then decorated a Christmas tree with tags that had those gift ideas written on them. Shoppers were encouraged to pick a tag from the tree, buy the present requested and then return it to the store. Approximately 250 presents were collected until Dec. 16 and will be delivered to local seniors before Christmas. (Flavio Nienow photo)

