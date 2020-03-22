Caremongering come to Langley

A Canadian movement aims to bring people together during the COVID-19 outbreak

When Langley resident Kyle put up a note in the building where he lives offering to help residents who might need assistance during the current COVID-19 crisis, he used the hashtag #caremongering.

“In this unprecedented time of crisis, there;’s an unprecedented opportunity for kindness,” explained Kyle (who asked that his last name not be used).

“We’re Canadian,” Kyle went on to say.

“We’re a people who are peacemakers, who are kindness creators.”

In the same building Brent and Kayla, who also preferred not to have their last names published, posted a notice offering to shop for people concerned about the risk of exposure.

While they didn’t used the hashtag, they sounded the same note about caring for others.

“We noticed it was an older demographic [in our building],” Kayla told the Langley Advance Times.

“We just felt we’re young, able bodied and able to help.”

So far, no one in the building has taken the three up on their offers, but Kyle said he has received positive feedback.

“I’ve had a couple of people reach out to say enc encouraging things,” Kyle said.

By most accounts, the movement started in Toronto, a few weeks ago, when someone set about organizing a help page on Facebook for people who wanted to volunteer to assist others during the outbreak.

They stripped the “S” from scaremongering to make a new word.

“In the midst of a world-wide pandemic, Canada begins #caremongering by delivering food and supplies to those in need,” one message read.

” Just by being neighbourly, we can support many of the people in our communities that are most vulnerable. Help support this growing movement! Be kind. Be safe. Be a caremonger! “

It has rapidly spread across the country, with dozens of Facebook pages sprouting in every region.

In Langley, people can search for “Caremongering – Langley BC” on Facebook.

A BBC report with the headline “Kind Canadians start ‘caremongering’ trend” described the movement that originated in Toronto as the product of a country whose “inhabitants are stereotyped in the media as kind to a fault.”

Other helpers who have come forward include the COVID-19 support group founded by a Langley City woman.

Created by Makayla Goldsmith, “Covid Community Support (Greater Vancouver area)” gives people a place to share information, trade tips, and help one another get through the crisis.

Another group founded by Willoughby resident Michele Damjanovic encourages volunteers who would be willing to shop for seniors to emailmicheledamjanovic@gmail.com.

