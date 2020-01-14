Carefree Manor expansion hoping to start in the spring

'We were hoping to get on it last fall but unfortunately we were not able to'

An expansion at Carefree Manor is still a go but now expected to be done in 2021, according to Cindy Parent, who manages the senior residence.

“With the weather, there’s nothing happening at this moment. We’re hoping to start in the spring. It is definitely still a go but anything in regards to the building part can’t happen until spring if weather permits it.”

They’re expecting to take roughly a year to finish it, says Parent.

“It was going to be in the late fall of 2020 when we were hoping to get on it last fall but unfortunately we were not able to so it looks like it will probably a little later than what we anticipated.”

They’re excited to get the project going, hopefully in the spring, says Parent.

The project is expected to offer an additional 31 units to the residence for a total of 67 independent living suites, which also includes 30 assisted living suites.

The majority of current units exist of studio units and for the expansion, they’re looking at one-bedroom suites, said Parent in July, 2019.

“We have been a part of the community for roughly 20 years and we just want to be able to offer something that we see as a great need,” said Parent at the time.

