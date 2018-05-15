Care home residents relocated due to flooding in Keremeos

Over 30 residents of Orchard Haven care home in Keremeos are being relocated

Orhard Haven, a seniors residential facility located in the same building as the health centre, is self evacuating because of the threat of the rising river. (Google maps)

Over 30 residents of Orchard Haven care home in Keremeos are being relocated due to ongoing flooding and increased evacuation alert in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The care home, located at 700-3rd St., has 36 residents. Eleven of the residents have the ability to return to family in the area while 25 will be transported to alternate facilities in the South Okanagan.

According to Interior Health even though the residents of Orchard Haven are being relocated, the South Similkameen Health Centre will remain open unless a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

As staff members work to relocate residents during this period, family members and patients with question can call 250-295-5414.