Care home COVID-19 update

Interior Health provides the community with an update on COVID-19 cases in care homes

Interior Health is updating the community about COVID-19 cases in local care homes.

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

·Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 25 cases: 24 residents and one staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Since Thursday, asymptomatic testing has been underway which has contributed to identifying these additional cases.

“The majority of cases are asymptomatic or mild, however, public health staff are remaining onsite to provide support and reassessment as needed,” said Interior Health.

