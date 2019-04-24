Care facility to include options for MAiD

A daughter visits her father in his room at a long term care facility. Dreamstime photo

Golden Life Management has submitted a development permit application to build a new long-term care facility in the Comox Valley. Approval is expected within three weeks, according to Building Links. A building permit application is likely to be submitted in May.

The Cranbrook-based company hopes to begin construction of the Ocean Front Village in August. Located on Cliffe Avenue near the southern entrance to Courtenay, the facility will contain 126 publicly funded beds, including 120 residential beds and six publicly funded hospice beds.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the facility earlier this year in Courtenay. At that announcement, Golden Life vice-president Celeste Mullin said the facility will incorporate “innovative programming,” whereby residents will be treated as partners in care.

Island Heath anticipates the beds to be occupied by 2020. There will be options for palliative care and medical assistance in dying (MAiD).

An additional 78 independent living suites will be built in a separate wing of the project, which will include underground parking.

Tenders are expected to be issued this spring. The project value is $55 million.