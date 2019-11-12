Carcass program assists cycle of nature in Comox Watershed

The annual chum carcass program is again supplying nutrients for juvenile salmon and trout in the Comox Lake feeder stream.

On Nov. 7, volunteers transported chum carcasses from the Puntledge Hatchery to headwaters that feed into Comox Lake. The annual program supplies nutrients for juvenile salmon and trout. The program is facilitated by members of the Courteney Fish and Game Conservation Committee and Puntledge River Hatchery staff. Photo supplied

On Nov. 7, volunteers transported thousands of chum carcasses from the Puntledge Hatchery to headwaters that feed into the lake. The purpose is to supply nutrients to baby fish in streams and creeks that feed into the lake.

The program was facilitated by members of the Courteney Fish and Game Conservation Committee and Puntledge River Hatchery staff. It was funded by BC Hydro. Budget Rent a Car also assisted.