Carbon monoxide poisoning sends four to Prince Rupert hospital

Four people were rescued on Saturday evening after being exposed to carbon monoxide aboard their pleasure craft near the Kinahan Islands. (Google Maps photo)

Coast Guard vessels responded to a mayday call south of Digby Island, and four people were taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, four people aboard a nine-metre pleasure craft issued a distress call from Kinahan Islands after feeling that they had been exposed to carbon monoxide.

Communications personnel from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said a couple of fishing vessels responded. The Canadian Coast Guard sent out medics on its fast response Zodiac. The Rescue Co-ordination Centre also tasked the CCGS Captain Goddard, based in Seal Cove, to respond.

The four people were medevaced to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

