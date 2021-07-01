Caravan bound for former residential school finds show of support in Salmon Arm

An orange wave of support did not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

Drivers and passengers that were part of a caravan of vehicles rolling through downtown Salmon Arm around noon on Thursday, July 1, were met with waves, signs and shouts of support.

The slow rolling blockade was travelling from the Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby towards the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to raise awareness and call for justice for the 215-plus Indigenous children discovered buried at the site.

To support the travellers, Salmon Arm’s Kristine Wickner and Sylvia Lindgren put out word on social media Wednesday, asking people to show up dressed in orange. Both were impressed by the turnout.

“All our friends and their friends showed up and it’s just been a really great experience. And we could tell, when the group went by… they were really appreciative we were here,” said Lindgren.

Most among the caravan could be seen smiling in response, while a few appeared to have been moved to tears by the show of support.

