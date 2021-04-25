Car wrecked but no serious injuries in crash on Nanaimo’s Terminal Avenue

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a sedan and a pickup on Sunday late afternoon at the intersection of Terminal Avenue, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A sedan was wrecked in a crash near Terminal Park Mall and the intersection is closed, but there were no serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called out just before 5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, to the intersection of Terminal Avenue, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue, where there had been a collision involving a sedan and a full-size pickup.

Paramedics were checking over patients at the scene but crews said it appeared any injuries were minor and that no one would be transported to hospital.

Both northbound lanes of Terminal Avenue were blocked and access to Terminal was closed from Princess Royal while crews cleared the scene.

There were six crashes at that intersection in 2019, according to the most recent data available from ICBC, and 46 crashes during a five-year period from 2015-2019.

