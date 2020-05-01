Car upside down in front of Nanoose Bay property after rollover accident on the highway

First responders were called to the scene of a rollover accident along the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay, near Summerset Road, on Friday morning. (Greg Sakaki/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

First responders are on scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident in Nanoose Bay.

The accident occurred after a vehicle, heading north, hit a median on the left and rolled over off the highway to the right, according to crews on scene. The car ended up upside down in the front yard of a property.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was able to get out by himself and was examined at the scene by paramedics.

Nanoose Bay fire department, B.C. Ambulance and Oceanside RCMP responded to the incident.

Traffic was slowed to one lane northbound as crews cleared the scene.

