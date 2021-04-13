Car totalled after colliding with the back of a tow truck in Ladysmith

Nobody was injured, but repairs on the tow truck are expected to cost thousands of dollars

A vehicle is totalled after a driver crashed into the side of a tow truck outside Central Island Towing. (Cole Schisler photo)

A car is totalled after colliding with a parked tow truck outside of Central Island Towing at Westdowne Road in south Ladysmith.

Nobody was injured in the collision, however, the car’s door was torn off and the tow truck will require thousands of dollars in repairs.

The tow truck was parked on the roadside in front of Central Island towing with hazard lights flashing when the vehicle drove directly into the corner of the tow bed. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

“The hydraulic valves are busted up, we don’t know what is possibly bent, broken, twisted underneath there. We’ll have to send it off to get it looked at,” Central Island Towing owner Mark Kusznir said.

Kusznir said that this is their second truck that’s been hit in two and a half years. The last one was hit in the middle of a job on the highway. Insurance will cover the cost of repairs for the tow truck and Central Island Towing does have backups on standby but the collision definitely put a dent in their operations.

Provincial law requires that drivers slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights. This includes maintenance workers, utility workers, police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement personnel, land surveyors, animal control workers, garbage collectors and other roadside workers.

Drivers failing to adjust their speed or failing to move over may receive a $173 traffic violation ticket that also carries three penalty points.

Ladysmith Chronicle