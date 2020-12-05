Car stuck in rising water at Giant Spruce Waterfront Park

Kitimat RCMP said the high water levels make it too dangerous to go get the car at this time

The car stuck in the water at Giant Spruce Waterfront Park in Kitimat due to the rising water levels from the rain. The road down to the park was closed off, but the car could be seen in from across the river. (Clare Rayment)

A car is stuck at the Giant Spruce Waterfront Park after the rising water levels of the Kitimat River on Saturday (Dec. 5) made it impossible to get it out of the area safely.

Kitimat RCMP said the owner of the car got stuck at the Waterfront Park Friday (Dec. 4) night and got in touch with police about trying to get the car out.

The owner was able to get out of the car and the park, but RCMP said that in the short amount of time it took to do more investigative work, it became too dangerous to have the car removed.

Giant Spruce Road off the Lower Dyke Road has been closed off for safety, as police said the base of the road and the waterfront park are completely underwater at this time. And with the angle of the park and how steeply it meets the water, they are unable to get in themselves, let alone try to get a tow truck in.

RCMP said Forestry and Conservation Services are taking over addressing the output of the situation, but police said the car is being monitored by several parties in case it gets swept away, as it could cause environmental damage.

