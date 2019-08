Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOA vehicle smashed through the front window of Monk Office Supply in Port Hardy on Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle drove through the front window of Monk Office Supply in Port Hardy on Saturday afternoon.

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m., with Cst. Rebekah Draht noting an investigation is currently under way and it is so far looking like it was just a driving mishap.

* More to come as the story breaks