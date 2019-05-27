Car smashes into pole outside West Kelowna business

The pole managed to stop the car from driving further and hitting the building

A reportedly elderly driver smashed into a pole at the side of a building in West Kelowna, Monday morning.

The incident happened at Hot Sox Laundry on Ross Road just after 10 a.m.

The pole allegedly stopped the car from travelling further and hitting the building.

According to those on scene there was no damage to the actual building, just to the pole, and the driver was not injured.

READ MORE: Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

READ MORE: High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.