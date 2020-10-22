Car sent down 50-foot ledge in crash south of Quesnel

At least one person was sent to hospital in the two-vehicle collision

A car was sent off Highway 97 and down 50 feet after a collision south of Quesnel Tuesday, Oct. 22 around 8 a.m. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel Fire Department members had to haul a rescue sled up a 50-foot embankment after a collision sent a car off Highway 97 near Dragon Lake Road, a few kilometres south of Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 22.

At least one person was taken to hospital after the crash. Police, ambulance and fire crews responded, and traffic on the twinned highway was kept flowing.

A car was sent off the highway and down the embankment, and debris littered the shoulder of the road.

The collision happened at around 8 a.m.

