Car rolls over on highway on-ramp in Nanaimo

A car rolled over and crashed on the highway on-ramp in the south end of the city on Saturday.

The Ford Focus was coming from the Duke Point Highway and was heading toward the southbound lanes of the Trans Canada Highway when it went off the side of the on-ramp, rolled over and came to rest on its side.

The accident happened at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the scene. The driver was the only occupant and police say he was able to get out of the vehicle himself before emergency crews arrived. He was taken to hospital for observation.

Traffic was light at the time and wasn’t impacted much.

