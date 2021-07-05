Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway between Third and Fifth streets on Monday, July 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Car rolls over in crash along Nanaimo Parkway

Driver transported to hospital with minor injuries, say emergency crews

A rollover crash on the Nanaimo Parkway has slowed traffic in both directions.

Emergency crews were called out at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, to a crash on the parkway between Third and Fifth streets.

The car involved had come to rest upside-down on the median and crews on scene said the driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

