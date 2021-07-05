Car rolls over in crash along Nanaimo Parkway

Driver transported to hospital with minor injuries, say emergency crews

Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Nanaimo Parkway between Third and Fifth streets on Monday, July 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A rollover crash on the Nanaimo Parkway has slowed traffic in both directions.

Emergency crews were called out at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, to a crash on the parkway between Third and Fifth streets.

The car involved had come to rest upside-down on the median and crews on scene said the driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, towing on scene rollover crash Nanaimo Parkway median between Third and Fifth streets. Driver reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries. Traffic slowed both directions on Parkway.#Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/yGT8uPcNG7 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) July 5, 2021

