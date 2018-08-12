Car rolls over and crashes through fence into front yard in Nanaimo

Emergency personnel were called to Uplands Drive and Emerald Drive late Saturday night after a Honda Civic rolled over, crashed through a fence and came to rest upside-down in a front yard. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A car crashed coming down a hill, knocked over a street sign, rolled over, smashed through a fence and came to rest upside-down in a front yard in Nanaimo.

The accident happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Uplands Drive and Emerald Drive.

According to neighbours who said they heard the crash, the car’s tires screeched a long way as it came around a bend down Uplands. Witnesses said after the crash, the young male driver, who was the sole occupant of the Honda Civic, was able to get out of the car on his own.

Emergency personnel said the driver was being treated by paramedics at the scene with unknown injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter