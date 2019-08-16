Car rolls down Nelson highway embankment, driver injured

The vehicle left the highway and landed beside the Rosemont pedestrian tunnel trail. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

At 12:40 a.m. today a black Mercedes left highway 3A just east of the intersection of Government Road and rolled more than 100 feet down the highway embankment into a wooded area adjacent to the Rosemont pedestrian underpass trail.

According to a news release from the Nelson Police Department, the single occupant of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kootenay Lake Hospital for treatment.

The police statement also said the trail will be closed temporarily this morning while the vehicle is removed, and that partial closure of the westbound highway lanes above the scene may be required.

A quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle. Nelson police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.