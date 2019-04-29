Car reportedly flipped at Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford

Stretchers seen loaded into ambulance at venue, dog reported missing

UPDATED:

A car has apparently flipped near Castle Fun Park in Abbotsford Monday evening.

A classic car was towed away, undrivable after reportedly flipping into a ditch near Castle Fun Park along North Parallel Road. Speed was reportedly a factor, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries, while a dog was missing from the car.

—-

ORIGINAL:

