Car rams post, post backs up traffic

Kelowna traffic was backed up on the bridge Tuesday morning

A car ran into a lamppost where Abbott Street intersects with Highway 97, and itâ€™s caused commuter traffic to back up. (IMAGE CREDIT: DRIVE BC)

A car ran into a lamppost where Abbott Street intersects with Highway 97, and it’s caused commuter traffic to back up all the way to Ross Road, in West Kelowna.

The commute from West Kelowna has taken nearly 45 minutes longer for many West Kelowna commuters, said a caller.

The lightstand was mostly cleared within the hour.

Authorities said the pole-rammer left after the collision.

