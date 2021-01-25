Car, pickup and semi truck crash along the highway in Nanaimo

Incident happened in front of Rock City Plaza on Monday morning

Emergency crews were called to a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on the old Island Highway close to Rock City Road. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A semi truck, a pickup truck and a car crashed on the highway in Nanaimo this morning, but no one got hurt.

Emergency crews were called to the old Island Highway near the Rock City Road intersection a little before 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25 to find the semi and the car in the southbound lanes and the pickup resting on the median.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the incident.

One southbound lane remained open as crews cleared the scene.

There were four crashes at the Highway 19A-Rock City Road intersection in 2019 and 34 in the five-year period from 2015-2019, according to ICBC statistics.

