Car on its side blocks Trans-Canada Highway traffic in Nanaimo

A car crash slowed down traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in south Nanaimo on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called out at 3:30 p.m. to the highway near Maki Road northbound, where two vehicles had collided, causing a Honda Civic to tip over onto its side.
Crews on scene said each vehicle had one occupant and neither were injured in the collision.
One lane continued to move northbound except for a period of time when the car was being tipped back down onto its wheels.
The scene is now clear.
