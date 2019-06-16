A single vehicle was fully engulfed in flames on Highway 97 outside of Lake Country on Sunday, June 16. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Car on fire outside of Lake Country slows traffic

No injuries reported in Highway 97 incident

  • Jun. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Kelowna fire responded to reports of a car fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Father’s Day.

A single vehicle was fully engulfed in flames in the southbound lane of Highway 97 near Lake Country.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane and is moving slowly around the scene.

There are no reports of injury.

More information to come.

