A photo of when Gladys Barman was last seen at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd in Saanich at 10:00am on Thursday, July 5. (Submitted photo)

Car of missing Oak Bay woman found on remote logging road

Green Honda found July 21 behind Lake Cowichan

  Jul. 23, 2018
  • News

The car of a missing 82-year-old Oak Bay woman has been found on a remote logging road behind Lake Cowichan.

A person located the green Honda that belongs to Gladys Barman on July 21. Barman has been missing since July 5, last seen filling her car with gas at the Petro Can on West Saanich Rd. at 10 a.m. that morning.

At this time, Gladys Barman remains missing. Search efforts are underway and Cowichan Search and Rescue has been activated, along with the RCMP helicopter, RCMP Police Dog Services and other assisting agencies.

The search is ongoing and search efforts will continue for the foreseeable future.

If anyone may have seen the vehicle or a person matching the description of Gladys Barman in the area of Lake Cowichan in the days leading up to July 21, please contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.

The family of Gladys Barman is requesting privacy at this time.

