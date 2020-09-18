Car in ditch after collision at Hwy 37 and Hirsch Creek Park

Two vehicles were involved, but only minor injuries were sustained by passengers

The third car in the Sept. 16 collision, which hit the bumper of the car in front of it and then rolled into the ditch. (Kitimat RCMP photo)

A two-vehicle collision occurred at the entrance to Hirsch Creek Park on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

Kitimat RCMP said they responded at 4 p.m., when two vehicles crashed at the entrance to Hirsch Creek Park on Hwy 37.

A car travelling north towards Terrace slowed when the vehicle in front of it began turning into the park. However, a third vehicle, which may have not been paying attention to the turning vehicle, RCMP said, rear ended the car slowing down in front of it.

This third car hit the bumper of the second and rolled into the ditch, and its passengers sustained minor injuries, police said.

The collision resulted in intermittent lane closures for some time, but lanes have since reopened. Kitimat RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel