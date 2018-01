The occupant of this car appears to have escaped serious injury after hitting a utility pole. (Skylar Noe-Vack photo)

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident at 7:08 p.m. this evening (Jan.3), finding a vehicle piled into a utility pole at Skaha Lake Road and Gault Avenue.

There was heavy damage to the front of the car, and the patient was walking around with no serious injuries. The cause of the accident is unknown and crews from the city utility were called to check the pole for damage.