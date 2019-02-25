Car heavily vandalized during snow storm

Police look to public for information

Police look to the public for information on vandalized car. (File photo)

Rick Poll wants to know who smashed up his tenant’s car earlier this month.

Poll, along with his tenant Montana Van Velzen, live on Hillcrest Road.

During the recent snowstorms, Van Velzen was unable to make it up a snow covered hill on Hillcrest Road in her 1987 blue Toyota Corolla.

After leaving the vehicle on the side of the road until the snow abated, she returned on Feb. 20 to find the car had been moved and extensively damaged by culprits with possibly an axe.

The vehicle was last seen in good condition on the evening of Feb. 19.

“It looks like they danced on the roof of the car,” Poll said.

“Montana has no idea who would have done this and she has no insurance to cover the damage to her car.”

Police are looking for anyone with information on this case to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.