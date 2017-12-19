Car goes out of control, ends up in Kelowna yard

Crash near a downhill intersection was nearly the same as one a month ago

An accident near the corner of Springfield and Hollywood Road south due to slippery roads, Dec. 19, 2017. - Image: Jen Zielinski

A slippery, downhill stretch of Springfield Road in Kelowna was too slick for a motorist to handle over the lunch hour today.

And it’s not the first time a homeowner has seen a vehicle knock down his fence and end up in his yard.

Related: Okanagan to be hit by heavy snowfall today

A vehicle travelling down Springfield near the intersection with Hollywood Road South, lost control of the vehicle as it came down the road, crossed into the oncoming lane, over a road sign and a sidewalk and a fence and ended partially on a homeowners lawn.

Speaking to the Capital News, the driver said he was driving cautiously and under the speed limit down Springfield from Rutland Road when the car spun out of control. He was unhurt in the accident.

Related: Heavy snowfall grounds flights in Kelowna, Penticton

Moments later the homeowner arrived and said nearly the exact thing happened a month ago when Kelowna was hit with its first heavy snowfall as a car went through his fence in the same spot.

With heavy snow falling in the area, roads are hazardous and residents are being warned to avoid driving if possible.

If you see news, contact us with photos or video at newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

twitter.com