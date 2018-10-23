Car flips on its back after single vehicle accident (with video)

Mission RCMP are on scene after an accident on Dewdney Trunk Road

A car ended up on its roof after a single vehicle accident in Mission on Tuesday. / Submitted Photo

A single vehicle accident on Dewdney Trunk Road has sent one man to the hospital with what is believed to be back injuries.

There are few details at this time but at about 5:30 this afternoon – Tuesday, Oct. 23 – a motorist was driving home when they saw a vehicle on its roof on the side of the road.

The motorist said they saw movement inside the vehicle and stopped.

The driver of the over-turned car was still inside and the motorist helped pull the man from the vehicle to safety.

The accident victim appeared to be in his late 20s and said he was suffering back pain.

An off-duty Mission firefighter also arrived on scene and helped support the accident victim’s head as they waited for Mission RCMP and ambulance services to arrive.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

SUBMITTED VIDEO: