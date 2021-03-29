Car fire on Longhill Road

A car caught fire just before 1 p.m. Monday in the Glenmore area

Longhill Road was reduced to alternating lanes after smoke began spewing from the hood of a grey car.

Fire crews attended the scene, about 1 p.m. Monday, and were able to put out the small fire in the hood of the car.

Traffic was affected for about 30 minutes while crews were on the scene.

The driver of the car was able to safely vacate and call for help.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate reported shooting at Harvey Avenue

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna Capital News