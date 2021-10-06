Car fire near West Quesnel elementary school quickly extinguished

Quesnel Firefighters were called to the scene near Riverview Elementary just before 10 a.m.

Members of the Quesnel Fire Department prepare to extinguish a car fire while illuminated by the morning sun in West Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire near West Quesnel’s Riverview Elementary School in the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Emergency crews were called to the road just to the south of the school before 10 a.m.

The engine compartment of a grey Toyota sedan was engulfed in flames.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the blaze, but the BC Ambulance Service was not at the scene.

WATCH: Crews respond to fire in North Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer