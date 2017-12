Firefighters doused a car fire that sent a lot of smoke into the air in Langley.

A van was destroyed by fire near the corner of 200th Street and 64th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The van, apparently parked in a lot behind the Canadian Wester Bank, sent plumes of black smoke into the sky during the afternoon rush hour.

The fire also damaged a vinyl fence, and the area smelled strongly of burned plastic.

Langley Township firefighters extinguished the blaze.