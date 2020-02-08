The car ran over a parking sign and into the business, Iron Cycle Club on Montrose Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. No one appeared injured on scene. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

Car drives over curb, parking sign, and into cycle club’s window in Abbotsford’s historic downtown

No one appeared injured

  • Feb. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A car drove over a curb, a parking sign, and right through window of a business around 11:30 a.m. in Abbotsford’s historic downtown.

Iron Cycle Club’s window was shattered from the crash, and several people with yoga gear surrounded the accident site, but no one appeared injured.

The sequence of events that led to the crash on Montrose Avenue, a busy shopping street, are not clear.

Emergency crews were on scene blocking off the single-lane road, while a tow truck removed the car. The road is now clear.

Another angle showing the emergency crews on scene. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

