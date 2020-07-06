Car drives into utility pole in Nanaimo

The woman driving a car on Townsite Road was reportedly not seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a utility pole Monday. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP responded after a car drove into a telephone in Nanaimo.

The incident happened at the corner of Townsite Road and Lenhart Avenue as the car was travelling eastbound on Townsite Road shortly after noon Monday (July 6).

The woman who was driving the car was reportedly not seriously injured, according to emergency responders on scene, and was being tended to by B.C. Ambulance paramedics.

Nearby residents and motorists assisted the woman until emergency crews arrived.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car. No one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene and are investigating the cause of the crash.

The eastbound lane of Townsite Road was closed until the wreck was cleared.

