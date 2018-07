Saanich Police were called to the scene of Douglas and Saanich Road after a car drove into a bush on the southwest corner of the intersection shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. (Photo submitted)

Car drives into bush on Saanich Road at Douglas

Saanich Police were called to the scene of Douglas and Saanich Road after a car drove into a bush on the southwest corner of the intersection shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.