No one was injured in a midday vehicle mishap.

Emergency crews were called to 202nd Street and 64th Avenue just after lunchtime Saturday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Bystanders waived down responding emergency vehicles to the scene of a minor crash that saw a sedan driven into the bushes of the Envision Financial Credit Union in Willoughby around lunchtime Saturday.

An older man was able to exit the vehicle on his own as police and the Township Fire Department dealt with the incident.