A Honda Civic was crushed underneath a semi-truck trailer following a collision on Departure Bay Road on Monday night. Nanaimo RCMP say the driver of the car fled the scene and has yet to be located. (Nicholas Pescod/NEWS BULLETIN)

Car crushed under tractor trailer in collision in Nanaimo

One motorist fled the scene, according to Nanaimo RCMP

A Honda Civic was crushed underneath a semi-truck trailer following a collision on Departure Bay Road on Monday night.

The accident occurred at 9:10 p.m. behind Brooks Landing shopping centre. Members from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were all on scene.

An RCMP officer on scene told the News Bulletin the driver of the car fled the scene.

One southbound and northbound lane were closed as a result of the accident as crews worked to clear the scene. Southbound vehicles were rerouted through Brooks Landing.

S/Sgt. John Blaase of the Nanaimo RCMP confirmed with the the News Bulletin that the driver of the Honda Civic did indeed flee the scene of the accident.

“We’re still looking for the individual,” he said.

