Car crashes through guardrail and into the woods along Nanaimo’s Terminal Avenue

A car crashed off the side of the road at the top of a ravine along Nanaimo’s Terminal Avenue tonight.
Emergency crews were called to Terminal near Bryden Street at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 3, after a vehicle busted through a guard rail and came to a stop in a wooded area on the bank above the Millstone River.
One occupant was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, while another was unhurt.
Crews on scene said the vehicle occupants were lucky that the incident didn’t turn out worse.
Nanaimo RCMP is investigating.
