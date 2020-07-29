Car crashes off the road and down into the woods on Nanaimo’s Rutherford hill

Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters on scene at a crash along Rutherford Road on Wednesday night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing, going through a fence and down an embankment into the woods along Rutherford Road in north Nanaimo.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rutherford and Oliver roads.

A witness said the car and a van were both travelling northbound when a collision occurred which caused the car to roll off the other side of the road.

The car crashed through a chain-link fence, into a wooded area and ended up lodged among trees. Firefighters had to cut down two trees to gain access to the vehicle and also had to saw off the car’s roof to extricate the male driver.

The driver was conscious and was being transported back up to an ambulance on Rutherford Road. Emergency crews at the scene called for an air ambulance.

Rutherford Road is totally closed in both directions.

