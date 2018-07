No pedestrians were injured, driver taken by ambulance

A Chevrolet sedan hit the glass doors of Strut Footwear & Apparel this afternoon at approximately 12:42.

A firefighter on scene said it appears the driver, a senior, had a medical issue that may have caused the accident. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No pedestrians were injured.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.