Car crashes into Saanich restaurant on Burnside Road West

A vehicle crashed into Kukus Restaurant near the intersection of Burnside Road West and Harriet Road

A car crashed into a restaurant on Burnside Road West on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A car has driven through the window of Kukus Restaurant on Burnside Road West in Saanich.

Saanich Fire is responding to an incident at Burnside Road West and Harriet Road. One fire truck is blocking traffic on Harriet and police are directing traffic on Burnside. @saanichnews #yyjtraffic (ping @yrlocaljourno) pic.twitter.com/f4NIMGUQFd — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 4, 2019

One lane of traffic is blocked on Burnside Road West at the intersection with Harriet Road.

Saanich Fire are on scene. Updates to follow.

