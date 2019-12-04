A car crashed into a restaurant on Burnside Road West on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Car crashes into Saanich restaurant on Burnside Road West

A vehicle crashed into Kukus Restaurant near the intersection of Burnside Road West and Harriet Road

  • Dec. 4, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A car has driven through the window of Kukus Restaurant on Burnside Road West in Saanich.

One lane of traffic is blocked on Burnside Road West at the intersection with Harriet Road.

Saanich Fire are on scene. Updates to follow.

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

reporter@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘It’s about time:’ Nanaimo’s first licensed cannabis store opens
Next story
Corcan-Meadowood group unhappy with regional district

Just Posted

Most Read