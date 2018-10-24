A car crashed into a rock wall at the Italian fountain at Port Place shopping centre on Wednesday at about 10 p.m. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Car crashes into rock wall at Italian fountain

Driver not seriously hurt in accident at 10 p.m. Wednesday night in downtown Nanaimo

  • Oct. 24, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A car crashed into a rock wall at the Italian fountain at Port Place mall tonight.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the shopping centre just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a Honda Civic went off Terminal Avenue toward the fountain and collided with the rock barrier.

The woman who was driving was the only occupant of the vehicle and she was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious, said firefighters.

The rock wall didn’t appear to be damaged.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Some voters did not agree with White Rock Coalition philosophy: Lawrence
Next story
Motorcycle and minivan involved in serious crash in north Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read