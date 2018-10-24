Car crashes into rock wall at Italian fountain

Driver not seriously hurt in accident at 10 p.m. Wednesday night in downtown Nanaimo

A car crashed into a rock wall at the Italian fountain at Port Place shopping centre on Wednesday at about 10 p.m. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

A car crashed into a rock wall at the Italian fountain at Port Place mall tonight.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to the shopping centre just before 10 p.m. Wednesday after a Honda Civic went off Terminal Avenue toward the fountain and collided with the rock barrier.

The woman who was driving was the only occupant of the vehicle and she was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious, said firefighters.

The rock wall didn’t appear to be damaged.

