Car crashes into power pole, causes outage across part of West Kelowna

The incident occurred at the 3400 block of Elk Road on the night of March 31

A portion of West Kelowna was left in darkness after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole on Tuesday night.

On March 31, at 11 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3400 blocks of Elk Road where a white BMW heading southbound failed to negotiate a corner, left the road and struck a power pole.

The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger and neither of them were injured in the crash.

According to the RCMP, speed is believed to have been a factor in this collision. The adult male driver was issued a violation ticket under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

BC Hydro was called to repair the damage to the pole.

No further information is being released in this matter.

