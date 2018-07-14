Car crashes into Maple Ridge vet clinic

A car crashed through the front window of Maple Ridge Veterinary Hospital on Saturday.

The vet clinic posted on its Facebook page that no one was injured.

“Thankfully, none of our clients, patients, or staff were hurt in this accident. We feel very lucky, and appreciate everyone’s concerns and well wishes.”

But daue to the collision, the clinic will not be open for reular hours July 16-18.

“We will return calls as soon as possible and do our best to accommodate emergencies,” the clinic says.

“If your pet needs urgent care over the next few days, we recommend contacting the Animal Emergency Clinic of the Fraser Valley in Langley.”