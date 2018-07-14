A car crashed through the front window of Maple Ridge Veterinary Hospital on Saturday.

Car crashes into Maple Ridge vet clinic

On 203rd Street.

  • Jul. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A car crashed through the front window of Maple Ridge Veterinary Hospital on Saturday.

The vet clinic posted on its Facebook page that no one was injured.

“Thankfully, none of our clients, patients, or staff were hurt in this accident. We feel very lucky, and appreciate everyone’s concerns and well wishes.”

But daue to the collision, the clinic will not be open for reular hours July 16-18.

“We will return calls as soon as possible and do our best to accommodate emergencies,” the clinic says.

“If your pet needs urgent care over the next few days, we recommend contacting the Animal Emergency Clinic of the Fraser Valley in Langley.”

Previous story
Special weather statement forecasts hot weekend ahead on Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: One dead in Abbotsford motorcycle crash

Just Posted

Dancing to a different beat

 

Car crashes into Maple Ridge vet clinic

  • 17 hours ago

 

MULTIMEDIA: Classic cars shine at 2018 Wheel-o-rama in Nanaimo

 

VIDEO: 2018 BC Water Ski Provincials Chimney Lake

 

Most Read