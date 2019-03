Driver taken away by ambulance

A door in Duncan’s Walmart was damaged Monday afternoon when it was struck by a car. More damage was done inside the door. Police were soon on the scene. (Submitted photo)

An employee of Duncan’s Walmart said he heard a “big crash” while working at the store on the afternoon of March 11.

When he investigated the loud noise, he discovered that a motorist had driven a car through a side door of the building, causing damage to the door area and a short distance inside the building.

The employee said it appears that driver might have passed out behind the wheel.

“The driver was taken away by ambulance,” he said.

“No one else was injured in the accident.”

More to come.